Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 588,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.