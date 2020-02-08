Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Zendesk makes up about 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

