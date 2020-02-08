Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

ABBV stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

