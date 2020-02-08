Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aptiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

