Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 1,260,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.