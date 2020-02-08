Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 14,434,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

