Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $186.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $187.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.