Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 191,227 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 582,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,642,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 934,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 6,182,559 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

