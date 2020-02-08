Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,243 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,546. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

