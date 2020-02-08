Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 208,941 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 74.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

