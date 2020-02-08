Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,146 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. SVB Financial Group makes up about 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.15. 448,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

