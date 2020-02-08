Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,579 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000. Boeing makes up about 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

