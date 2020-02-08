Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 41,442 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $335.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

