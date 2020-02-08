Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,774 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

DIA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.19. 3,837,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $294.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

