Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 48,640 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $196.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

