Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 126.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,960,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818,326. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

