Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,828,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $136.92. 1,659,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

