Ieq Capital LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Square by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,811. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.