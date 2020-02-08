Ieq Capital LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,963,163 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $232.41. 1,096,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

