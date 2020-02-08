Ieq Capital LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 978,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

