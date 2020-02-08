Ieq Capital LLC Takes $3.95 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Stamps.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

