Ieq Capital LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd makes up about 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

