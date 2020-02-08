Ieq Capital LLC Takes $8.36 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

