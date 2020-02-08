Ieq Capital LLC Takes $9.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $305.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $246.20 and a 52 week high of $307.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

