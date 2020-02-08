Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,923. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

