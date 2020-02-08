Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $214.81. 941,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

