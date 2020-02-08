IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,976.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003159 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

