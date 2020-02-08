Ignition (IC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Ignition has a market cap of $110,488.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047813 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,836.47 or 0.99983770 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,272,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,092 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.