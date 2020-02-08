ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 17,970,041 coins and its circulating supply is 16,970,043 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

