imbrex (REX) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $143,988.00 and $23.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.