Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $60.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

