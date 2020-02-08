InflationCoin Market Capitalization Tops $38,307.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $38,307.00 and $7.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01305760 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004032 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000856 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.