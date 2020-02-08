Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.75

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news impact score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

INFY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,475. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

