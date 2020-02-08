Ink Price Up 30% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Coinrail and Gate.io. Ink has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $9,575.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Exmo, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Gate.io, TOPBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.