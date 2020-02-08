Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $177,130.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $177,130.00 and $1,783.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,630,695 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.