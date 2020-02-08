INMAX (INX) Hits One Day Volume of $15,263.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $88,944.00 and approximately $15,263.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

