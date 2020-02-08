Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $2.28 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.