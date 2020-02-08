Insolar Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Liqui and Okcoin Korea. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, Radar Relay, OKex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

