Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is DDD Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,468 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 5.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.