Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

