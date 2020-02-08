Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $9.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $7.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.17 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply