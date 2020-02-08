Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $9.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $7.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.17 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

