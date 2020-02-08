Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Intelsat (NYSE:I)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on I. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intelsat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.