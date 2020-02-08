InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of InterXion worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InterXion by 46.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of InterXion by 14.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 176,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INXN opened at $87.58 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

