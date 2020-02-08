Interzone (ITZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,822.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.02279103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.04533310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00811764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00119306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00712220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.