Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $294.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $218.83 and a one year high of $298.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

