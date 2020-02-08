Invacio (INV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 46.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Invacio has traded down 71.2% against the US dollar. Invacio has a market capitalization of $22,022.00 and $32.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01281178 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000971 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 13,094,300 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

