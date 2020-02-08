Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $133.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

