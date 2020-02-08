Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0419 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $8,070.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

