ION (ION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $616.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ION has a market cap of $531,738.00 and approximately $616.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008651 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,520,894 coins and its circulating supply is 12,620,894 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

