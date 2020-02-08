Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $58,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 842,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

